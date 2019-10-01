Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo introduces Aamna Sharif as new Komolika, seeking revenge after plastic surgery. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:41 IST

Star Plus has released a new promo for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, showing actor Aamna Sharif as the new Komolika. She has replaced actor Hina Khan as the main villain of the daily soap.

The promo begins with Prerna (played by Erica Fernandez) confessing her heart’s desires to Goddess Durga. She says life has brought her at crossroads where she has to choose between Anurag (played by Parth Samthaan) and Mr Bajaj (played by Karan Singh Grover). “Dil Anurag se juda hai par majboori ne Mr Bajaj ke saath bandh diya hai (My heart is with Anurag but circumstances have tied me to Mr Bajaj),” she says.

Anurag hears her confession and says no one can separate them now that she is with him. They share a hug and a drape falls over them in the show’s trademark style.

The next scene, however, shows that the two still have a lot to worry about. Komolika is back after plastic surgery changed face completely. She get out of he hospital bed, checks out her new face and twirls a lock of her hair, just like Komolika would. The usual ‘nikaa’ plays in the background.

Fans are happy to see Aamna as the new Komolika but a few are quite fed up of seeing the ‘plastic surgery’ trope on soap operas. “And the trend continues... Plastic surgery...Ye comedy show banta ja raha hai (this is turning into a comedy show),” one Instagram user wrote.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young, had 2 kids when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself’

Aamna replaced Hina on the show last week. Talking about it, Aamna said in an interview that she had not seen Hina’s performance in the show. “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job,” she said.

About playing a negative character, she said, “If it’s an interesting character and adds value to the story in a large way, no one thinks on those grounds anymore. A Devdas for me is as much about Chandramukhi as it is about Paro, and a Padmaavat is as much about Khilji as its about Padmavati herself.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 09:36 IST