Kasautii Zindagi Kay: Hina Khan confirms exit as Komolika, sends wishes to ‘new Komo’

tv

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:34 IST

After weeks of speculations around who is playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, actor Hina Khan and showrunner Ekta Kapoor have confirmed that Hina will be replaced by a new face.Ekta Kapoor tweeted about searching for a new ‘Komo’ and Hina was quick to send her best wishes for the search.

“New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;)” Ekta tweeted and Hina responded with a sweet, “Best wishes,” and added a few clap emojis.

Reports suggest that Gauahar Khan and Karishma Tanna have auditioned for the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Also read: Sunny Leone may star in Ekta Kapoor’s web series on Kamasutra

Speaking to Bombay Times in March, Hina had said: “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”

Ekta had also earlier claimed that Hina would not be replaced on the show. Hina had once shared a video where Ekta could be heard saying, “This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying.” Urvashi Dholakia played the iconic character in the original show.

Earlier this year, Hina had a farewell on sets of the show before she left for her debut at Cannes in May. She walked the red carpet and also had a her first short film, Lines, screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Ever since, Hina has been on a career high.

After her Cannes stint, she spent some time in Europe with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and shot for her first Indo-Hollywood project The Country of the Blind. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film is an adaptation of HG Wells’ short story, The Country of the Blind.

Recently, she shared first look images of the film on Instagram and captioned the post, “Meet Gosha. My first Indo-Hollywood project, directed by our very own and talented Rahat Kazmi.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 11:33 IST