Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika set to return, will Hina Khan be replaced by these actresses?

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:09 IST

The character of Komolika is expected to soon return from the dead on television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay but it may not be played by actor Hina Khan, who left the show to work on her Bollywood debut. Now actor Jasmin Bhasin is rumoured to have been finalised for the role.

A source from Star Plus told Hindustan Times that no one has been locked for the role as of now as they are yet to hear an announcement about the same.

Bollywood Life has quoted a source as saying, “The writers are bringing back Komolika who will be joining hands with Mr Bajaj (played by Karan Singh Grover) this time.” The source also revealed that several popular television actors were suggested to producer Ekta Kapoor for Hina Khan’s replacement. “Ekta Kapoor only liked Sanaya Irani, but the actress was not keen to play the character,” the source added.

The report also quoted Jasmin as saying, “Right now, I am out of town. I have not been approached as yet.” She has featured in shows like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak and Tashan-E-Ishq. Various reports also claimed that Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan have been approached for the show. However, it is yet to be confirmed.

Hina had quit the reboot version of the show in which she played the popular iconic character, originally played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original show. Hina went on to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival soon after and is currently working on Vikram Bhatt’s film, titled Hacked. She is said to be playing a fashion magazine editor in the film.

Speaking to Bombay Times in March, Hina had said: “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”

Producer Ekta had also showed no signs of ever replacing Hina on the show. Hina had once shared a video where Ekta could be heard saying, “this is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:46 IST