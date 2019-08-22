Hina Khan is a lucky girl to find ‘love and friendship’ in boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See her post here

tv

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:05 IST

Actor Hina Khan is on cloud nine and has every reason to be happy. Post her success in Bigg Boss 11, Hina has been the nation’s sweetheart and the first-ever appearance in Cannes is proof of that. Her personal life too is sorted as she is in a steady relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, reportedly an aspiring filmmaker and her recent post is evidence enough.

The actor is currently in New York, where she attended the India Day Parade on the occasion of Indian Independence Day (August 15). Pictures of her waving the Indian tricolour were all over the internet. She too shared them. She also shared a cute note on Rocky which pretty much summed up her equation with him. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ““Imagine finding both love & friendship in one person.”

Hina Khan’s Instagram posts on boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor is shooting for her first Bollywood project, Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The report adds that she began shooting for the film, a day after attending the New York parade. On Thursday, one of her Instagram stories was about a surprise that Rocky had for her. Sharing a picture of a brownie, she wrote: “Day one was Fab than you for this surprise @rockyj1 Celebrations.”

Hina’s Cannes appearance was a hit too, despite some negative comments. She, however, took it in her stride and focussed on all the good that the trip did to her, rather than harp on the negatives. Pictures of her posing with global icon Priyanka Chopra wowed her fans too. After making her debut on the famed red carpet, the actor proceeded for the premiere of the poster of her first feature film, Lines.

Talking about her character Nazia, Hina shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it.This is the first look launched at Cannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!”

Hina, a popular face thanks to her TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, hit the limelight with her confrontational attitude in Bigg Boss 11. Her frequent fights with the other prominent participant in the show, Shilpa Shinde, soon became the talk of the town.

