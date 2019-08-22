Sara Ali Khan blushes in pink as she receives Kartik Aaryan at airport. See pics

bollywood

Aug 22, 2019

The internet’s favourite new couple, actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, gave their fans another reason to speculate about their love story after Sara went to receive Kartik at the airport recently. Both actors routinely shower affection on each other, in real life and online.

On Wednesday, Sara was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, wearing a pink salwar suit, as she received Kartik. The actor was reportedly returning from Bangkok, and was seen in a white, long-sleeved T-shirt and dark glasses. Sara herself returned to Mumbai only a day previously.

While they’ve appeared only in one film together - the yet to be released sequel to Love Aaj Kal - their love story dates back many months, when Sara confessed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she had a crush on him. The internet’s huge interest in them as a possible couple made actor Ranveer Singh introduce them to each other at a function, and possibly convinced director Imtiaz Ali to cast them opposite each other.

Over the past weeks, both Sara and Kartik have picked up and dropped each other off at the airport. She has visited him in Lucknow, where he had been filming Pati Patni Aur Woh, and he has flown to Thailand, where she celebrated her birthday.

At a recent event, Sara couldn’t hide her excitement at working with Kartik. She said, “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that.” Meanwhile, Kartik said about Sara to Bombay Times, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. she has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”

