Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan hug as he drops her off at Lucknow airport. Watch

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:06 IST

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enjoy an amazing chemistry and that is evident to all. They hardly shy away from showing their affection for each other in public too. On Monday, Kartik was spotted at the Lucknow airport, where he had gone to drop Sara.

In videos that are online, Kartik and Sara can be seen together. Sara was visiting Kartik in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where he has been stationed for a while, shooting for his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. At the entrance of the airport, the couple shares a warm hug.

Sara and Kartik will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, a sequel of his hit film, Love Aaj Kal. The original film starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Speculations have been rife that Sara and Kartik are romantically involved. They are often spotted together - on lunch and dinner dates, at airports, at film sets or at fashion shows.

Speaking about his equation with her, Kartik had told Bombay Times, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”

Sara, meanwhile, will begin work on her next, a remake of ‘90s hit Coolie No 1. She will have actor Varun Dhawan as her co-star in the film directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:01 IST