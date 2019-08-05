Deepika Padukone calls out Salman Khan for saying he doesn’t have the luxury of being depressed: ‘As if it’s a choice’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone is not only one of the most successful actors of her generation, she is also among the bravest. She set a welcome precedent by speaking about her struggle with depression a few years ago. Now, in a recent interview with Vogue, she has spoke about it yet again.

With candour and clarity, Deepika told the Vogue how her fight against depression has been a struggle. Speaking about it, she was quoted as saying, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice.”

The actor seems to be hinting at Salman Khan’s statement, who recently said, “I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

She further went on to say how she never regretted her decision in an industry that is both fiercely competitive and judgemental. “Not at all. I felt such relief afterwards. It was liberating like a crushing weight had been lifted off me. I’d do it all over again. Also, it made me more aware of myself,” she said.

The article went to say that her decision could easily have been misconstrued for someone who was so “outrageously blessed”. However, to Deepika, none of it matters, as her source of confidence is the unconditional love she gets from her parents. “They are honest and elegant and dignified and authentic,” she said. “They ground me.”

On her work front, Deepika was stationed in London for a long time to shoot for husband Ranveer Singh’s ’83, in which she will be seen as Romi Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev. Ranveer plays the former Indian cricket captain who inspired a lacklustre Indian team to dream big. They eventually won the tournament, beating the fancied West Indies team. Deepika’s next film is be her first production, Chhapaak, where she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor, in a film inspired by real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

