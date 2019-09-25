Sunny Leone may star in Ekta Kapoor’s web series on Kamasutra

tv

Actor Sunny Leone may soon feature in a web show based on Kamasutra, as per reports. A Mid Day report claimed Sunny and Ekta Kapoor have been in talks for a few months now. Kamasutra, the oldest Hindu text on eroticism, is written by Vātsyāyana and is a guide to ‘art of living’, and is not exclusively a sex manual.

“Sunny has heard the outline of the show and has agreed in principle to be part of it. The two have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role.Set in the 13th century, the fictional series will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings,” the tabloid quoted a source as saying.

Kamasutra has earlier inspired a few films, including Mira Nair’s directorial that featured Rekha and Indira Varma. Kamasutra A Tale of Love was nominated for the Golden Seashell award at the 1996 San Sebastián International Film Festival. It was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival and was initially banned in India and Pakistan due to its erotic theme.

Sunny, who has spent seven years in the film industry, recently told Hindustan Times, “I love working here. I have met some really nice people, some whom I got know a little bit, some not so much. The ones I have met here and there have been very nice. I think we all live in our own bubbles. Actors and actresses don’t exactly make, and I include myself in this statement, the greatest of friends because we are always so busy working, travelling, doing so many different things.”

Sunny was last seen in a biopic on her own life, with ZEE 5’s Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

