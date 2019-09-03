Sunny Leone: Actors and actresses don’t exactly make greatest of friends

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:04 IST

She’s been a part of Bollywood for seven years now, and actor Sunny Leone has come to terms with a few things. One of those is to realise that actors don’t make the greatest of friends. “I love working here,” she says, “I have met some really nice people, some whom I got know a little bit, some not so much. The ones I have met here and there have been very nice. I think we all live in our own bubbles. Actors and actresses don’t exactly make, and I include myself in this statement, the greatest of friends because we are always so busy working, travelling, doing so many different things.”

Besides that, there are other things she keeps in mind being an actor. Ask her the best piece of advice she has or has received, and she says, “Be punctual. This is a quote I carry with me — ‘What makes your time better than my time?’ So if I am given a time to show up somewhere, then you do that, and stand by what you said you are going to do. That’s the best advice I have carried with me ever since I started off. I try and make sure that I am always on time.”

Then what’s the worst piece of advice that came her way? She gives it a thought, and reveals, “ ‘Arre yaar, chalta hai’. What does it even mean? Be it about film results, the production, shoot… if something is going weird, and you know it’s not right, someone will say ‘chalta hai, don’t take tension’ I am like ‘kya bol rahe ho? Kya baat kar rahe ho?’ (laughs) That’s the worst advice,” says Sunny, who will be seen next in a horror-comedy film, where she plays a Bihari-speaking girl.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:02 IST