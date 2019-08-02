Friendship Day 2019: Top 10 gift options for your friends this Friendship Day

more-lifestyle

Friendship Day is just around the corner and this is the perfect occasion to gift something special to the friends who matter to you. It is not necessary that you gift them something expensive; a well thought out gift will be remembered too. The best way to choose something for your friends is to remind yourself of what they like the most, and accordingly choose gifts for them.

For someone it could be a fancy shirt while another might be fond of books, some like certain perfumes while others are just fond of surprises.

We have made a list of gifts which you can gift both to your female and male friends, the rest is upto you to decide according to what you think they would like the best.

Gifts for her:

Accessories: The craze for accessories is never-ending and there are several options available which never go out of trend. A hand band, dangles, anklets and nose studs are just a few amongst many options.

Photo Collage: Photographs keep moment alive forever for us, and are great ways to recall past memories. To celebrate your friendship, gift a collage of your friend’s and your photos to cherish those memories forever.

Book: There’s nothing better that you can gift a bookworm than a book of their choice, be it an autobiography or a detective novel, depending on their choice.

Sling bags: One of the most handy and useful gifts you can gift your friend is a sling bag. She would always have it by her side and remember you as the one who presented it to her.

Pillow : A personalised pillow is a sensible idea as it will always be relevant and can also be used as a form of home décor. You can personalise it for your friend with their nickname or a quote or photo which reminds you of a special memory with them.

Gifts for him:

Perfume: There aren’t too many gifting options available for boys, but an old favourite always seems to be the perfume. Boys always need a good perfume and it lasts long too.

Tabletop plants: Tabletop plants can be the most eco- friendly gifting choice, something which can be kept at home or at the office. They not only help beautify the surroundings but some of them are also good for purifying indoor air.

Personalised pens: Pens are something that always come in use, at all stages of life- whether you are in school, college or office.

Chocolates: If your friend has a sweet tooth, then chocolates are always a good option. Just make sure you don’t give him too much so that he ends up with diabetes!

Mugs: A coffee mug or personalised picture mug will stand out as a special memory, especially if you spend enough time in finding the right choice for your friend.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 11:10 IST