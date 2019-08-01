Friendship Day 2019: History, significance and facts

more-lifestyle

A friend is one who adds to our happiness, reduces our misery, doubles our joy and divides our grief. Every day can be a celebration with friends but to commemorate the bond, we celebrate Friendship Day every year on the first Sunday of August in India. This year it will be celebrated on August 4.

History

The idea of Friendship Day was first introduced by the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hal, in 1920. The day was celebrated by exchanging greeting cards, but it was in 1958 that Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho coined the term ‘Friendship Day’ and started a foundation called The World Friendship Crusade.

The World Friendship Crusade tried for many years to persuade the United Nations to recognise July 30 as World Friendship Day and finally in 2011, the General Assembly of the UN declared July 30 as the International Day of Friendship.

However, different countries celebrate this day on different dates. For example, in India it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, whereas in Oberlin, Ohio Friendship Day is celebrated on April 8 every year.

Significance

Friendship Day signifies the importance of harmonious friendships, which ultimately help in promoting love and peace amongst human beings.

Friends are those with whom we share our joys and sorrows, the ones who guide us and help us sail through the highs and lows of life. This is why there is a special day to honour these individuals who are such an important part of our lives.

The day is celebrated by exchanging friendship day bands, gifts, cards and going out with friends, celebrating the special bond of friendship.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:02 IST