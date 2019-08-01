Happy Friendship Day 2019: Best wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp status, messages for your friends

more-lifestyle

Friendship Day is that one special day during the year when you can let your friends know how special they are for you and how much you love them. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, this year it falls on August 5. The concept of Friendship Day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. We all have beautiful memories of exchanging friendship bands, cards, notes and letters. These still exist in the present digital age but now there are e-cards, messages, GIFs to share the feeling and cherish the bonds of friendship.

Here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with friends and celebrate one of the most selfless, loving and caring relationships that we have in our lives.

True friendship is rare. I am very lucky to have you as a friend. Your friendship is the most valuable thing to me. Happy Friendship Day!

A true friend is someone who gives you all the freedom to be your true self. Finding such friends is the ultimate happiness. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship is one of the purest and selfless relationships. Wishing all my friends a very happy Friendship Day!

Friends are the family we can choose. Best wishes to all my friends. Happy Friendship Day!

Long life, happiness and peace to all my friends. Happy Friendship Day!

The most beautiful thing in life is having a friend who loves and cares about you despite the way you are. Cherish them, love them, protect them, and nurture them. Happy Friendship Day!

Blessed are those who have a friend, the one who walks beside you, supporting you and ready to hold you when you fall. Happy Friendship Day!

A true friend brings out the best in you. Here’s celebrating their love and unconditional support. Happy Friendship Day!

I will always be there for you whether you need me or not. You are one of the most wonderful things that happened in my life. I love you my dearest friend. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship is priceless. Never let go of your real friends who protect you, support you, nurture you and love you unconditionally. Wishing all my friends a peaceful and joyous life. Happy Friendship Day!

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 14:33 IST