Friendship Day 2019: A pawfect celebration

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:03 IST

One makes a lot of friends along their way, but none come close to replicating the magic that we share with our ever-loving pooches. After all, dogs are indeed a man’s best friend! And, since it‘s Friendship Day today, we thought of bringing you places around town where you could head with your pooches and celebrate with delectable delights, activities, and of course some one-on-one fun that both, the pets and their parents, can truly enjoy. Here goes. Oh, did we mention that pool parties with your pet are a thing this time around too?

Pool Party for your Pooch

This cool cafe is open to all sorts of pets and what’s better is that they’re open 24 hours a day. “It’s a café for any pet, mostly for cats and dogs. We even prepare meals from our special menu after consulting with the customers about what their pet likes. We get six to seven people visiting the café with their pets almost every day. The most popular offerings for the pet’s at our cafe is chicken nuggets and meatballs, which are prepared depending on the pet’s requirement,” says Saurav Priyadarshi owner of the café. “For special occassions like a pet’s birthday, we serve sugar free cakes that everyone can enjoy. We also have a swimming pool and a playing area where the pets often play, our lounge area is also great for pets who want to roam around and explore.” For Friendship Day, the cafe will be hosting a special pool party for all pooches.

Fun day at the Farmhouse

Located in Shahpur Jat, this cafe allows all kinds of pets (and they have in-house dogs as well). People can get their own pets and enjoy a meal together or simply visit and play with the in-house pooches here. The cafe offers food for both, pets and pet parents, that is absolutely delicious.”We get at least two to three dogs on weekdays and weekends are packed as we usually get 15 to 20 dogs a day. In our café, dogs love doggy woofy pizzaw and Spanish omelets. We even prepare cakes for dog birthdays that are gluten free. We have an indoor café in Shahpur Jat and an outdoor farmhouse in Chattarpur where we have a pool and a two-acre farm for the dogs to run around play around,” says Nayani Tandon owner of Puppychino café. The farm house would be doubling as a venue for a six-hour long pool party on Friendship Day where one can take a dip with dogs and enjoy great food and music too.

Free food for your furry friends

A cafe with a huge garden where pets can roam around and play, this one is a hit among many pet parents. The cafe not only serves special food for dogs which is crafted keeping their nutrition in mind, it also offers a dog boarding service. “The whole place is dedicated to pets.On weekdays, twenty to thirty people visit here and on weekends eighty to a hundred people come along with their pets. There are sprinklers in the park as dogs like to play with the water. The cafe makes special cakes out of chicken and mutton for doggo birthdays and candles are replaced by carrots so that the dog can eat without a fuss,” says Animesh Katiyar owner of the café. Pets and pet parents are in for a treat this Friendship Day, as the cafe will be providing free dog food to people who’ll be coming with their pets to the cafe!

Doggo cakes

This only dog cafe boasts of a one-acre area where dogs can play and have fun. They also have a swimming pool and outdoor toys so the pooches never get bored too. “We allow all kinds of dogs and make sure that each dog has a great time. We provide protein -based nutritious food to our guest dogs. For birthdays and special occasions, we prepare special dishes and a doggie cake which is made up of chicken and mutton. We also serve cupcakes for dogs and have a daycare facility for them too,” says Sandeep Jakhar owner of Tail Club. For Friendship Day, the cafe will be organising a grand pool party for all the pooches.

Plans for the special day:

SPA DAY WITH THE POOCH

Vaishali Gauba, a communications specialist and a resident of Gurugram, says: “Since I live in south Delhi on the weekdays, I only get to see my dog on the weekends, so every weekend is nothing short of a pooch fest. This weekend is a bit more special as it’s friendship day and I do truly believe that my little Zara is one of my best friends. I’m thinking of taking her for a spa day to one of the dog cafes. She loves being around other dogs and being in open spaces. She, however doesn’t like to wear anything on her body so I doubt she’d let me tie her a friendship band.

TREAT HER LIKE A QUEEN

Sanidhya Sharma, a hospitality trainee and resident of Delhi, says, “My dog, Kiara is nothing less than a queen so for Friendship Day I’ll be treating her like one. I’ve ordered special treats and toys for her that I’m sure she will love. I’ve decided to spend time with her, take her to the park and also get her groomed. Just seeing her pampered and happy would be the best gift I could get in return from her.”

A SPECIAL DAY FOR CANDY

Arjit Solanki, an entrepreneur from Delhi says that he has a special day planned for his pet. “Candy, my dog, is very loving, and I want to give back some of that love this Friendship Day. I’ll take her out in the park and play fetch with her as she loves that. I’ve decided to gift her some toys too and since it is really humid, I’ll take her back and laze around with her in the AC. My aim is to pamper her like never before,” he says.

A DAY OUT AND A DATE

Lakshay Jaiswal, UI/ UX Designer based in Gurugram, says, “I will start my day by playing with my pup - she’s small and active, so I’ll take her to a park and play a game of fetch. Post that, I’ll be spending time with Alice at a pet friendly place such as FurBall or Cafe Dori.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 13:44 IST