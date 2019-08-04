Happy Friendship Day 2019: Best wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp status, messages for your friends

lifestyle

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:49 IST

From sharing your secrets, unstoppable laughter, lonesome sorrows, to deciding the outfit you are going to carry or the person you are going to date. There is a lot more for which you rely upon your BFF. They are like part and parcel of your life. A celebration is no more fascinating if they do not join you and college or school would have been so boring if they are not by your side.

So to these utmost loving and caring creatures, who are mean to be honoured, for their incomparable contribution. Here are some wishes that you can share with friends and rejoice the bond of love and understanding that you share.

Here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with friends and celebrate one of the most selfless, loving and caring relationships that we have in our lives.

Friends are those who are by your side in all your joys, happiness and tough times so never let them go. Wishing all my friends a very Happy Friendship Day!

Friends are home away from home. Best wishes to all my dearest friends. Happy Friendship Day!

They support you when you are low, they celebrate with you when you are at your best. Wishing my valuable friends a Happy Friendship Day!

True friendship is a gift of God. I am fortunate enough to have you in my life. I wish you Happy Friendship Day my dear friends.

It’s tough to find an honest friend like you. I love you for cherishing the bond we share. I wish you a fun-filled and joyous Happy Friendship Day!

The most delightful part of your life is, if you have a friend, who can handle all your moods, can share the pain, and rejoice with you anytime and every time, never lose the one. Love them! Happy Friendship Day!

A bag full of love, happiness and prosperous wishes sent to you straight from my heart! A very Happy Friendship Day!

During my dull days, you are like a blooming flower. Keep spreading your sparkle where ever you go. Happy Friendship Day!

Life is full of wonders when you have friends, who help you to grow and push you to achieve your dreams, always stick by them for life. Happy Friendship Day!

