Hina Khan shares first look as blind woman from new ‘Indo-Hollywood’ film, The Country of the Blind. See here

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:50 IST

Actor Hina Khan has shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind, described as an ‘Indo-Hollywood’ project. Hina plays a blind girl in the film.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Hina shared a series of images from the film. She captioned the post, “Meet Gosha. My first Indo-Hollywood project, directed by our very own and talented Rahat Kazmi.” While the first picture shows Hina’s character in a close-up, the other pictures show her dressed in animal hide and wielding a rustic bow and arrow.

The look was well-received by her followers. “This is brilliant look...May you explore the unexplored,” one person wrote. “What a beauty,” wrote actor Amruta Khanvilkar. “Stunner!! All the best,” wrote actor Rohit Roy, while athlete Geeta Phogat wrote, “You look stunning. Best of luck dear Hina.”

The film is reportedly based on the HG Wells short story, The Country of the Blind. Hina had debuted the first poster of her other film, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She told The Times of India about her film choices, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I’m doing The Country of The Blind.”

Here’s a synopsis of the story, “While attempting to summit the unconquered crest of Parascotopetl, a fictitious mountain in Ecuador, a mountaineer named Nunez slips and falls down the far side of the mountain. At the end of his descent, down a snow-slope in the mountain’s shadow, he finds a valley, cut off from the rest of the world on all sides by steep precipices. Unbeknown to Nunez, he has discovered the fabled Country of the Blind.”

To prepare for the role, Hina visited a blind school workshop. She said, “Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others.”

Hina also worked with Rahat Kazmi on the film Wish List. “It’s a touching film with a strong message, being shot in some of the most beautiful locations in Europe. As someone who loves to travel, it’s a treat as I’m getting to explore the best of Europe,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 15:49 IST