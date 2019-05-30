Hina Khan begins shooting for her second film Wish List in Europe, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal brings in some romance

TV actor Hina Khan -- who is on a work trip in Europe -- is quite a lucky girl. Her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has turned her work trip into a romantic one. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their outings and it seems Hina and Rocky are making the most of it.

After enjoying a picturesque Switzerland, Hina and Rocky have now reached Paris. Check out some of their latest pictures:

Hina is in Europe to shoot her next film, Wish List, in which she features opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film is about a couple that decides to go on a trip after realising that they do not have much time left together.

Talking about the film, Hina told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a touching film with a strong message, being shot in some of the most beautiful locations in Europe. As someone who loves to travel, it’s a treat as I’m getting to explore the best of Europe.”

“She’s a workaholic who cheers everyone around her with her positivity. The film deals with regular issues and choices but in inspirational ways and offering a new perspective,” the actor said about her character.

Hina, who wrapped up her last episode on Kasuati Zindagi Kay before leaving for her red carpet debut at Cannes, is making the shift from the small screen to the silver screen. She was present at the recently concluded 72nd Cannes film Festival to present her first film, Lines. She began shooting her second film Wish List the day she flew out of Cannes

