Vidya Balan breaks down while addressing body-shaming in heart-wrenching video, Twitter says ‘Take a bow’

Actor Vidya Balan, who has faced a lot of criticism for her body type, has featured in a new video to talk about the subject. The actor can be seen addressing the issue of body-shaming by sharing the message with help of popular Bollywood songs.

Vidya begins the video by singing, “Kabhi tu moti kahta hai, kabhi to chhoti kahta hai....” as she slowly turns emotional and sad. She is seen in a black sari with a dupatta wrapped around to hide her body. The actor is seen with messed-up makeup as tears roll down her eyes while singing. She goes on to talk about how jokes are targeted at a person’s body, eyes, skin tone and height, and leave a lasting impact on his/her life. She eventually throws away her dupatta to stand confidently in her black and white striped sari and with hair left open. Needless to say, she gets the message across in the right vein.

The video went viral in no time with the hashtag #DhunBadalKeTohDekho. Not only her fans but people from all walks of life hailed the actor for her courage and confidence. A viewer wrote, “Inspirational video by @vidya_balan is changing the opinion of people for body shaming .This is a great step forward... i am glad that somebody is working on it #DhunBadalKeTohDekho.” Another wrote, “Ladkon ko bhi body shaming se guzarna padta hai. It is not just for women. I want to empower all my bros to stand up for themselves, too.” A girl tweeted, “With this video, it feels like Vidya Balan has read my mind, really is amazing #DhunBadalKeTohDekho.” A male viewer wrote, “To everyone who hasn’t learnt from their mistakes, please watch this video. Vidya Balan’s perspective on body shaming is such an eye-opener.” One more viewer wrote, “You are an amazing person Vidya not only one of the best actress. Take a bow Lady!!”

Inspirational video by @vidya_balan is changing the opinion of people for body shaming .This is a great step forward... i am glad that somebody is working on it #DhunBadalKeTohDekho pic.twitter.com/Xq1srYyvkL — Roshan (@Roshan0921) May 29, 2019

Ladkon ko bhi body shaming se guzarna padta hai. It is not just for women. I want to empower all my bros to stand up for themselves, too. #DhunBadalKeTohDekho, logo! https://t.co/N6U2z04btu pic.twitter.com/ajlZcIOE7B — ®झोलेवाले बाबा® (@officialvkuwal) May 29, 2019

With this video, it feels like Vidya Balan has read my mind, really is amazing#DhunBadalKeTohDekhohttps://t.co/VrGZcURnl0 — दिव्या (@Bhagwa_) May 29, 2019

Don't judge anyone with the shape of their body nothing’s wrong with anyone’s body, but with the minds of the people who body shame. Please watch this inspirational video by Vidya Balan. #DhunBadalKeTohDekho https://t.co/DiuS5hcxsr pic.twitter.com/PPk8j2EMjh — Swa (@Swathi_Rocks243) May 29, 2019

For everyone who thinks they are beautiful and tears each other down for not being one needs to watch this video by @vidya_balan. #DhunBadalKeTohDekhohttps://t.co/qVsjpBTwwj pic.twitter.com/3EvVLaXXLe — Suraj (@LoveYouAK_) May 29, 2019

To everyone who hasn’t learnt from their mistakes, please watch this video. Vidya Balan’s perspective on body shaming is such an eye-opener.#DhunBadalKeTohDekho https://t.co/1ANpeiQr4N pic.twitter.com/1dDl7TCfo4 — Demon™ (@DemonsHead_) May 29, 2019

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is all grace at cousin’s wedding, see pics

Vidya was last seen as a housewife-turned-RJ in Tumhari Sulu and had won the Filmfare award in the Best Actress category. She also starred in Telugu films NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu, which turned out to be commercial failures. She will now be seen in Mission Mangal that will talk about the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed in India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:38 IST