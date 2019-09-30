Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young, had 2 kids when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself’

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he finds long distance relationships hard and struggles to maintain a balance between his work and family. In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid spoke in detail about his life with wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid spoke about how Mira doesn’t think she is a priority in his life. “No one should live in an illusion that everything’s set. When you believe everything is on autopilot, it all falls apart. You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them. I struggle at maintaining my friendships. I’m terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships. I struggle at dividing my time between my wife, my children and work. My wife feels she isn’t a priority. I feel guilty about not giving enough time to myself. Many a time I tell my family, ‘Guys, let me work also sometimes’.”

He even talked about how the transition after their wedding was specially tough on Mira. “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” he said. He added that the two are each others’ best friends at times and do not understand each other at other times.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was just 21 years old. She was a Delhi University graduate and their match was made by their parents through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The couple now has two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. He says he wants to be a part good films no matter how much they collect at the box-office.

“I don’t believe in feeling complacent. I feel you should always strive to do better. When you do certain work then it stays in your memory and when you do work over the years, then those memories and experiences become part of your life. I think that’s why the more work you do, the better you can become,” said Shahid.

“I think there is a lot to learn and I feel very fortunate that I have been working in this industry for 15-16 years now. I am thankful that people have appreciated my work, but I have a long way to go. I think I have achieved really less in these 15 or 16 years so I want to do many things in the rest of my career, because now with every year, you grow older and there are younger people with exciting talent who come along. You learn from them, but as far as you are getting opportunity to act, and as far as people are interested in you, you have to enjoy it and give it your best,” said Shahid, while interacting with the media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019.

