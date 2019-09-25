Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif likely to be new Komolika, to replace Hina Khan

tv

Just a few hours after actor Hina Khan confirmed her exit from hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, reports have started coming in that Aamna Sharif would be the one to replace her. According to a SpotBoye report, Aamna, who has long been missing from television, may step into Hina’s shoes as the show’s vamp, Komolika.

Hina Khan wished Ekta Kapoor good luck on Twitter when the producer tweeted that they are looking for a new Komolika. “New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo,” Ekta had written in a tweet. “Best wishes,” Hina had written in her reply.

Later, confirming that the new Komolika has been selected, Ekta told the portal, “Yes, we have selected new Komolika and she is someone popular and has played a lead role in one of my shows.”

About her exit, Hina had told Bombay Times in March that she would be back on the show when needed. “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March,” she had said. Even Ekta had tweeted that she won’t be replaced on the show. “This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying,” she wrote.

The show is a reboot of hit early 2000s show of the same name. While Shweta Tiwari and Cezzanne Khan played the lead in the original, they were replace by Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthan in the reboot. The character of Komolika was played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original.

Aamna rose to fame with Ekta’s show Kahiin to Hoga in 2003. She was later seen in films Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain, in which she played Riteish Deshmukh’s wife.

Hina is currently busy with her film projects. She signed an Indo-Hollywood film, which is based on H.G. Wells’ novel The Country of the Blind. The film titled Country of Blind is being directed by Rahat Kazmi and will be shot in the Himalayas. It is a story set in the 1800s about the inhabitants of a valley who have no vision yet are living a fulfilled life without any attachment to the outside world. Hina will be seen playing the character of a blind woman who belongs to the valley.

Hina had attended the Cannes fest in May this year for the first look launch event of her film Lines. She was known to the Indian audience as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then shed her “good bahu” image by participating in the reality show Bigg Boss.

