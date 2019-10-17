Krushna Abhishek not allowed to share stage with uncle Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Sad this has happened’

tv

Comedian Krushna Abhishek, who appears in the role of Sapna on the hit TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, had a shocking experience on the sets. Here’s what happened: he was asked by the makers not to appear onstage when actor Govinda and his wife Sunita made an appearance.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Abhishek said, “I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened.”

The reason for the fight in the family is reportedly a tweet by Kashmera Shah, who had made a comment last year about ‘people who dance for money’. This had not gone down well with Govinda’s wife who felt it was meant for Govinda. Krushna, later, clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing could change Sunita’s stance.

“Chi Chi mama and I patched up six months ago. I have been to his house a couple of times to meet him, and we are in touch. I met him in Dubai 20 days ago and he had asked me to mend ties with Mami, but she still seems upset. I am what I am because of years of hard work. Yes, mama helped us when we were young, but we never sought help from him for work. Had that been the case, I would have featured in several films by now. Chi Chi mama has been a superstar and could have pulled a few strings if we had asked for his help.”

“Time and again, I have tried to clarify that the post was for my sister Arti (Singh). I wish mama takes stock of things and we resolve our differences once and for all,” he further said. Krushna and his wife Kashmera were recently seen at the baby shower of Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath.

