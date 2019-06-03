Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah celebrate their twins’ birthday, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda attend. See pics

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah celebrated the second birthday of their twin boys Rayaan and Krishaang on Sunday and made sure it was a starry affair. Krushna is a part of The Kapil Sharma show and was joined by co-stars Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti and the current judge on the show, Archana Puran Singh at the party. Archana was accompanied by husband Parmeet Sethi.

Krushna’s Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 co-star Tusshar Kapoor attended the party with son Laksshya. Several other television actors including Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame with wife Nisha Rawal and son, Tanaaz Irani with daughter, Deepshikha Nagpal of Son Pari fame, Krushna’s sister Aarti Singh and cousin and actor Ragini Khanna were also present at the party.

Krushna and Kashmera with their sons and Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya. ( Varinder Chawla )

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah with their twin boys. ( Varinder Chawla )

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah with Tanaaz Irani at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kashmera Shah with guests at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nisha Rawal with son (left) and Krushna and Kashmera with the guests (right). ( Varinder Chawla )

Karan Mehra with wife Nisha Rawal and son (left) and Ragini Khanna (right) at the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

The Kapil Sharma’s show actors Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and judge Archana Puran Singh with husband Parmeet Sethi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Krushna and Kashmera with their sons during the cake-cutting ceremony. ( Varinder Chawla )

Krushna and Kashmera had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2013 after several years of courtship. However, they kept their marriage a secret until 2015. On being enquired about the same, Kashmera had said that they were not keen on revealing the news because they wanted to keep their marriage a private affair. They welcomed their twin sons in 2017 via surrogacy.

Krushna had revealed at the time of their birth that only Salman Khan knew of their surrogacy plans and was happy for the couple. Kashmera had once told Hindustan Times about her 14 failed attempts at IVF, “Giving up was not an option. I knew if I’d give up, these kids would never be born. So, I decided to keep trying till I did not get pregnant or till the time I didn’t have kids in my hand. I would have gone beyond 14 attempts also, if it was working out for us.”

One of the kids underwent a surgery soon after his birth. Citing it as a reason for keeping their birth a secret just like their wedding, Kashmera had said, “It was emotionally, physically, mentally, psychologically, the worst time of my life. We couldn’t celebrate the birth of our twins, as the moment they were born, we found out within 15 minutes that one needed to have a surgery. So, despite being such a joyous moment, we couldn’t declare it to anyone.”

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:14 IST