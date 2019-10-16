Neena Gupta is looking for her Trikaal co-star, fans remind her ‘he made Tamasha with Deepika Padukone’. See pic

bollywood

Actor Neena Gupta is known for her candid posts on social media with sincere and honest captions. The actor has now used the social media platform to look out for an old friend, actor Nikhil Bhagat.

Nikhil was Neena’s co-star in the 1985 film Trikal. Sharing a decades-old throwback picture on Instagram, Neena gave a shout out, “Throwback Me and Nikhil in Trikal. Where are you Nikhil, what do you look like now?” The post got interesting reactions from several of her friends and fans who were delighted to see the rare picture.

Neena’s Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji in his reaction to the post. A fan said, “He made the movie tamasha with deepika padukone.” Another commented, “What a stunning couple and an absolute favourite movie !” One more fan raised a concern, “Hi ma’am...from another big fan. Oh Yeah....this brilliant movie! It would come so often on TV in my childhood. And..Gosh how few people have disappeared that even industry stalwarts like you have no clue.”

Neena had played the role of Milagrenia while Nikhil had played a young Ruiz Pereira, the older version was played by Naseeruddin Shah. Shyam Benegal won the National Film Award for Best Direction for the film. Saba Zaidi also won National Film Award for Best Costume Design. Trikal was set in Goa, during the early 1960s when the state was a Portuguese colony.

Nikhil Bhagat and Deepika Padukone in a still from Tamasha.

Nikhil had made his comeback in the 2015 film Tamasha, in which he played Deepika Padukone’s father.

Neena is currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and has been sharing pictures from the making of the film on Instagram. She will be seen with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao again and shared a picture of the two going through their dialogues. She captioned the post, “Rehearsing in the day @gajrajrao #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan.”

Neena’s film The Last Color recently won Best Feature Film at Indian International Film Festival of Boston (IFFB). It will now be screened at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star on October 18. It marks chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut and revolves around taboos surrounding widows in India. Neena plays a widow in the film.

