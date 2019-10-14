Fukrey Boyzzz review: Choocha, Hunny and Laali return in kids-friendly format

tv

Fukrey Boyzzz, the name is a giveaway of what your expectations should be from Excel Entertainment’s latest offering. With Choocha, Hunny and Laali in school, this animated version of the Bollywood franchise serves the same outlandish fun, but in kid-friendly format.

The makers stick to the formula that made Fukrey and its sequel box office hits --the original Fukrey boys played by Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh solving problems with desi jugaad and their street smarts. The school-going Choocha is as stout and silly as his big screen version Varun while Hunny is true to Pulkit’s ‘jugadu’ character. The two are true troublemakers but have a friend, Laali, on whom they pin the blame for their bizarre pranks.

Every time Choocha has a silly dream, Hunny takes upon himself to derive a deeper meaning out of it, only to unleash chaos. As they come up with hilarious pranks, trouble follows in the form of school bully – Richa Chadha’s Bholi. Wearing her favourite leopard print jacket on her school dress, Bholi is always around to sabotage the plans of the trio.

Bholi Punjaban also gets an avatar in the animated series.

From their trademark styles of dialogue delivery to the characters’ looks, the makers keep the mood and vibe of Fukrey intact as they turn back the clock. Suitable not just for its target audience of children but also the fans of the hit comedy franchise, Fukrey Boyzzz keep the laughs coming.

However, the series’ emphasizes on tired jokes can leave you testy. Of the three episodes provided for reviewing, we came across that literal translation of jalebi as “round round stop, round round sweet”.

In there are some new ideas too – from the nerd carrying books on his head, to the south Indian principal coming up with ideas on how to convert Chhole Bhature into sambar rice in order to serve it in the school canteen. Chuski sir and Bholi’s sidekicks Changu-Mangu wearing their initials on their monkeycaps will amuse kids.

Despite it being an animated series on Discovering Kids and not on an online platform, Fukrey Boyzzz promises some good laughs to keep both the kids and the adults entertained.

