Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav to enter Salman Khan’s show as wild card entry

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:05 IST

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan had recently indicated how the makers have made the show different from the last seasons. The show will reportedly have its first wild card entry soon.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav has confirmed to Hindustan Times that he will enter the house as a wild card. He was reportedly scheduled to join the show during the premiere episode but had to postpone his entry due to prior work commitments. The actor has indicated that he will probably enter the house after Diwali on October 25.

Khesari had shot to fame with the 2012 film Saajan Chale Sasural. Since then he has starred in several Bhojpuri films including Coolie No. 1, Chhapra Express, Jwala and Dilwala.

Salman said in Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar that the show will have two finales this season. He told the contestants the show will have its finale in two weeks and only three men and three women will move ahead in the season. He explained the eliminated contestants will have to watch Bigg Boss every day and post a picture as proof on social media. One of the eliminated contestants will be called on the show, where they will have to answer a few questions about the show. On the basis of their answers, they will be sent back inside the house for the next phase of the season.

The show had double eviction last weekend with Dalljiet Kaur being the first one to walk out of the show. She was followed by Koena Mitra, who was evicted the next day. The show will again have a double eviction in the upcoming Weekend Ka Waar episode. Among those nominated this week are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Abu Malik,Siddhartha Dey and Paras Chhabra.

Earlier, Salman had asked the female contestants to name three men who they think deserve to make it to the finale. Majority said they feel Siddhartha Dey, Sidharth Shukla and Paras are capable of reaching the finale.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:35 IST