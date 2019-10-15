Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra claims Salman Khan supports wrong people, calls Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh ‘fake and annoying’

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:01 IST

Bollywood actor Koena Mitra, who was being hailed as a strong contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but was evicted from the Salman Khan show on Sunday, has called co-contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Sidharth Dey “fake and annoying”. During her stint inside the house, Koena had altercations with Sidharth and Arti but Shehnaaz triggered her anger by mocking the Bollywood star.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 15 written updates episode 15 October 14: Siddharth Dey says plural of hair is ‘hairs’, wants to bet Rs 10 lakh on it

Koena told SpotBoye in an interview, “I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. I wasn’t really shocked as somewhere I was expecting it. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions. For example, Shehnaaz Gill mocking me, my work, appearance and acting skill. So, when you do it behind somebody’s back, it is called bitching and making fun of that person. Sometimes people also came and told me about it. And when I told Shehnaaz, please show me these things, she would run. Eventually, I told Salman that she mocks at me and criticises me. He immediately defended her by saying that people are loving it. That was quite shocking for me as I don’t think any Indian would love somebody indulging in mockery, personal attacks or judgments. Indians are not so weak.”

Also Watch | Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’

She elaborated on her argument with Salman on the show and said, “A lot of people can’t handle fearless, strong, opinionated, independent women. Well, I said that in front of host Salman Khan also that aapko lagta hai ki Hindustan mein graceful, strong, valuable foundation walon ke liye fan following nahi hai? Kyuki andar bhi log yahi halla machate hain. To which he replied, ‘For dignity there is another platform Koena’. So this means that Salman Khan gives an official statement that the show’s platform doesn’t command and demand dignity. So, I think now the nation has to decide what they actually want to see.”



“My only goal was 24 hours in front of camera to set an example for our youth that in spite of being pulled down, you have to be yourself. If the show’s concept changes your behaviour and personality, that is not right and I didn’t allow this concept to change my personality and foundation. And I am extremely proud of it, even my parents are liking it. My parents and me have the same question that mujhe evict kisne kiya?”

She also said she has been receiving a lot of love and affection since her eviction, “I stepped out of my house for an hour yesterday and went to a shopping mall. And I was amazed that not only young people but even elderly people, families and ladies came to me, hugged me and said, ‘You know I am a fan of yours and was following you. It is so heartbreaking to see this happen. You could have set a good example for all Indian girls.’ These words made me feel so good and proud.”

She also agreed with Dalljiet Kaur that she deserved the most to be eliminated. “She is absolutely right. I failed to make connections inside the house because I wasn’t there to nurture their conflicts or reputation. My priority was my reality. My job isn’t about promoting a concept because then I would have to be fake. Dalljiet is absolutely right as I was the only person in the house who didn’t try to nurture a conflict. I was the only person who didn’t have any gang or groups. I was the only person in the house who was called the House Boss. So, in that case, I can only thank her for speaking the truth.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 09:10 IST