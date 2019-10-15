Bigg Boss 13 day 15 written updates episode 15 October 14: Siddharth Dey says plural of hair is ‘hairs’, wants to bet Rs 10 lakh on it

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:15 IST

Apart from the fights and the plotting, Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss also featured a hilarious lesson in English language on Monday’s episode. Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were discussing Siddharth Shukla when Arti said that she likes Siddharth. However, when Devoleena asked if she should talk to him about it, Arti said she would rather do it herself. Soon, Arti went to Sidharth and asked him not to believe Devoleena.

Arti also told Devoleena that she was rumoured to be dating Sidharth, adding that she plans to get married in a year or so and is not very career-oriented.

When the house woke up to Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s hit song Paisa Paisa, Mahira said today’s task would have people choose between money and each other. Paras jokingly said, “Mai bhikhaari sahi magar mai tujhe chununga.”

During a discussion, Siddharth Dey claimed the plural of hair is ‘hairs’ and that of people is’peoples’. Aarti disagreed and he was ready to bet Rs 10 lakh that he is right. In his defence, singular strands of hair can collectively be called ‘hairs’ and when talking about different divisions or communities of people, the term ‘peoples’ is used.

Bigg Boss then announced that this week, there will be two evictions, much like last week. However, this time, a man and a woman will be evicted. With the task, the girls got a chance to secure themselves from nominations this week. Called ‘Bigg Boss Bank’, it divided the girls of the house in two teams - Devoleena, Rashami and Mahira are in Team A, Shefali, Shehnaaz and Aarti are in Team B. The girls need to get money from boys and put it all in their safe. The team that had maximum money at the end of the task would have won the task.

As the game progressed, both teams began stealing money. Siddharth Dey gave a huge amount of his money to Devoleena believing she was in Shefali’s team, who got angry and tried to take the money from Devoleena’s treasury.

When Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra could not decide who got more money, Bigg Boss announced that Team B won the task. With the task, Mahira and Rashami were nominated for evictions for the week. Since Devoleena is the queen of the house, she is safe from nominations.

After the announcement, Rashami told Abu Malik that she may be famous but that does not mean she must be nominated all the time. Rashami broke down as she told him that she does not want to get out of the show so soon. She said, “Arti meri friend hai but uske liye Siddharth khel raha hai, mere liye kaun khel raha hai?”

Abu told Siddharth and Asim about the incident, only to be told that Rashami was actually using him. Sidharth said that Arti is his friend and Shehnaaz has become a good friend so he will play for them. He also said that Rashami cries everytime she needs something done.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:11 IST