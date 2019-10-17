e-paper
Priyanka Chopra’s video with her stylist’s daughter Krishna in a pool is all things sweet. Watch them debate, ‘you’re so cute’

Priyanka Chopra may be neck deep in work but that does not mean she has no time for family and friends. Watch her video with baby Krishna, her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti’s daughter.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra posted a cute video with the daughter of her stylist.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra may be super busy, jet-setting across the world on work or attending various business events but she manages to take out time to chill. On Thursday, the actor posted a cute video with Krishna Sky Sarkisian, daughter of her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “We’re so cute ! @sky.krishna #positiveaffirmations #blessednotstressed #girllove @divya_jyoti.” In the clip, Priyanka and Krishna are in a pool together and both debate as to who is more cute. Watch them talk: “No, you are so cute” The video got a lot of love from friends of Priyanka. Cuban-born American actor Anabelle Acosta wrote, “She’s soooo big” while socialite-actor Paris Hilton left heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

 

Priyanka saw the release for her first Hindi production, The Sky Is Pink earlier this month. The film tells the story of Gurgaon girl Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and later developed pulmonary fibrosis. She and her family put up a brave fight against the disease till 2015 when she finally succumbed to her illness. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Also read: Krushna Abhishek not allowed to share stage with uncle Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Sad this has happened’

 

Priyanka has been busy promoting the film and even took it to Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The film received a tepid response at the cinema halls and after its first weekend, it had managed to make Rs 10.70 crores. Tweeting about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written: “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.”

Priyanka will soon begin work on her next, a Netflix film with Rajkummar Rao called The White Tiger. The film is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by author Aravind Adiga.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:15 IST

