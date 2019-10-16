Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make a starry appearance at screening of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy in the US

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:02 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted the screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy in Hollywood, USA on Tuesday. Pictures from the event have flooded the internet.

Wearing a peach and lavender asymmetrical dress and accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka was all smiles at the event as the cameramen clicked pictures of the couple. Also in attendance were director Zoya Akhtar and the film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Priyanka was also seen speaking at the event. She co-hosted the evening with US-based Amazon Studios.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Choreographers boycott semi-finale as Ahmed Khan calls performance ‘zero’, Raveena Tandon intervenes: report

Incidentally, Gully Boy is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. Gully Boy tells the story of a young lad, raised in a slum in Mumbai, who went on to become a well-known rapper from the city. It is based on the lives of real-life Mumbai rappers, Divine and Naezy. The film was particularly noteworthy for its all-round performance including those of Alia and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Priyanka just saw the release of her small-budget film The Sky Is Pink, a retelling of the real-life story of a girl Aisha Chaudhary of Delhi, who suffered from a rare immune deficiency disease. Her family put up a fight before she succumbed to it in 2015, aged only 18. The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film has reportedly not done too well even in targetted section - multiplex audience. Tweeting about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.” The film was also Priyanka’s first production venture in Hindi.

Priyanka, however, remains busy -- she is expected to work on her film with US actor Mindi Kaling. She also has a Netflix film with Rajkummar Rao, based on a novel by Aravind Adiga titled The White Tiger.

In September this year, Rajkummar had posted pictures, the first of which shows him posing with Priyanka. The second picture also includes director Ramin Bahrani and a co-star.

Sharing them, Rajkummar had written: “Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 08:59 IST