e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make a starry appearance at screening of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy in the US

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas hosted a screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy in the US.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas at the screening of Gully Boy.
Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas at the screening of Gully Boy.(Instagram)
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted the screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy in Hollywood, USA on Tuesday. Pictures from the event have flooded the internet.

Wearing a peach and lavender asymmetrical dress and accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka was all smiles at the event as the cameramen clicked pictures of the couple. Also in attendance were director Zoya Akhtar and the film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Priyanka was also seen speaking at the event. She co-hosted the evening with US-based Amazon Studios. 

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka hosted (along with Amazon Studio) a screening for the bollywood movie Gully Boy. She attend with Nick *Who is SUCH A GENTLEMAN*! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Personal opinion: She does so much to help to creat a door between Bollywood and Hollywood, I really wish more people that support the different industries in India would support her and her work❤️ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #joejonas #sophieturner #daniellejonas #kevinjonas #TheJSisters #JonasBrothers #jsisters #chasinghappiness #missworld #gullyboy

A post shared by The #JSisters NEWS 🌸 (@jsistersnews) on

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Choreographers boycott semi-finale as Ahmed Khan calls performance ‘zero’, Raveena Tandon intervenes: report

Incidentally, Gully Boy is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. Gully Boy tells the story of a young lad, raised in a slum in Mumbai, who went on to become a well-known rapper from the city. It is based on the lives of real-life Mumbai rappers, Divine and Naezy. The film was particularly noteworthy for its all-round performance including those of Alia and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Priyanka just saw the release of her small-budget film The Sky Is Pink, a retelling of the real-life story of a girl Aisha Chaudhary of Delhi, who suffered from a rare immune deficiency disease. Her family put up a fight before she succumbed to it in 2015, aged only 18. The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film has reportedly not done too well even in targetted section - multiplex audience. Tweeting about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.” The film was also Priyanka’s first production venture in Hindi.

Priyanka, however, remains busy -- she is expected to work on her film with US actor Mindi Kaling. She also has a Netflix film with Rajkummar Rao, based on a novel by Aravind Adiga titled The White Tiger.

In September this year, Rajkummar had posted pictures, the first of which shows him posing with Priyanka. The second picture also includes director Ramin Bahrani and a co-star.

Sharing them, Rajkummar had written: “Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 08:59 IST

tags
top news
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP
Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Will hold off on vote: Pelosi on impeachment probe against Trump
Will hold off on vote: Pelosi on impeachment probe against Trump
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News