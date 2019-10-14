Ranveer Singh can’t stop staring at Deepika Padukone in throwback Ram-Leela pic, she says ‘7 years on nothing has changed’

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a hilarious throwback picture from the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, his first film with Deepika Padukone. In the image, Deepika is seen sitting with her back to Ranveer who is staring at her back. Both the actors are dressed in Gujarati clothes from the 2013 film.

Sharing the image, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “No caption needed @deepikapadukone #RamLeela.” Deepika was quick to respond and she commented, “& 7 years on nothing has changed! #eyesonme #eyesonyou.” Not just the wife, Ranveer’s post attracted much love from fraternity friends as well. Parineeti Chopra was amused to see the image and wrote, “BAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHA”

Saqib Saleem was left “speechless” while Huma Qureshi and Ayushmann Khurrana found the post funny and wrote “hahahaha” in the comment section. Jacqueline Fernandez dropped heart emojis and rapper Slow Cheetah wrote, “Hahahaha! Bajirao ki nazar pe bhi sandeh nahi karte!”

The now-married couple are said to have begun dating on sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in two other Bhansali films – Bajirao Mastani alongside Priyanka Chopra and Padmaavat alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Deepika recently spoke about the film at a film festival in Mumbai. Discussing the panchayat meeting scene, which was her first ever shot for Bhansali, she said how the director rewrote the script of the panchayat meeting scene, just as Deepika was getting done with hair and makeup. “While the writers were cajoling me on how I could shoot it in parts, I almost broke down.” she reminisced.

She also spoke about working with husband Ranveer and said, “He likes to discuss work and take it home. But not me. I like to be in a different head space on the set and at home.”

They have also featured together in Homi Adajania’s Finding Fanny and will soon be seen as husband and wife in Kabir Khan’s 83. Slated to hit theatres in January next year, the film will trace the unexpected victory of Indian cricket team in the ICC World Cup 1983. While Ranveer Singh plays team captain Kapil Dev, Deepika essays the role of his wife, Romi.

