Nach Baliye 9: Choreographers boycott semi-finale as Ahmed Khan calls performance ‘zero’, Raveena Tandon intervenes: report

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:34 IST

The choreographers on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, decided to boycott the show after judge Ahmed Khan passed disparaging comments about a dance performance. As per a Spotboye report, filmmaker and judge on the show, Ahmed Khan was disappointed with the performances of Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary during a dance face-off and termed it ‘zero’.

Upset with the comment, choreographers Vaibhav Ghuge, Amardeep Singh Natt, Yash Pandya, Subhash-Macedon D’Mello (Shantanu-Nityami) and Anuradha Iyenger decided to boycott the semi-final episode. A representative from Nach Baliye 9 told Hindustan Times that it was all a misunderstanding that was later clarified and the shoot resumed.

The entertainment website claimed that the choreographers agreed to join the shoot only after four hours with judge Raveena Tandon and host Maniesh Paul trying their best to calm the situation. However, the show’s rep claimed the misunderstanding was immediately resolved.

This was not the first time that Ahmed’s angry side was revealed on sets of Nach Baliye 9. Earlier, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli faced the umbrage of Ahmed when they forgot their dance steps. While the judges allowed Madhurima and Vishal to perform their act again, they were not given any marks, placing them in danger zone. The former couple, who were initially evicted from the show after their constant fights, are now contesting as wild card contestants.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 10:33 IST