Ranbir Kapoor celebrates young fan’s birthday, sings Happy Birthday song and shares cake. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:20 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may have been caught on camera in a foul mood once in a while, but when it comes to indulging his fans, he is always willing. In a new viral video, Ranbir can be seen celebrating the birthday of one of his young fans.

In the video, we see a little girl in a pretty yellow dress, standing in front of a cake with Ranbir seated behind her. He has his arms around her. Soon, as Ranbir and others sing ‘Happy Birthday’ song, as she cuts the cake and feeds a piece of the cake to Ranbir. He then takes the piece from her hands and feeds her a piece of it.

Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he will paired with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film, which is the first of the three-part thriller, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film’s logo was unveiled on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Prayagraj’s Kumbh Mela, earlier this year.

Also read: South Korean popstar Sulli found dead aged 25, police said she had ‘severe depression’

Ranbir will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ next production, Shamshera. Speaking about Ranbir, the film’s heroine Vaani Kapoor had said, “Working with him has been a very good experience for me. He is normal and humble in his approach. He doesn’t come on a film set thinking that he has been a part of many successful films and is a huge star. He doesn’t come with any of that baggage, so it is very easy to work with such actors. Working with him has helped me become a better actor.”

Shamshera is set in the 1800s. The film is being directed by Agneepath maker Karan Malhotra, and is about a dacoit tribe that fights for their rights and also the nation’s Independence against the British. Ranbir Kapoor reportedly has a double role, as the central character Shamshera and his father. Vaani Kapoor is said to essay a dancer in the film.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:17 IST