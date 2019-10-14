e-paper
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead aged 25, police said she had ‘severe depression’

South Korean popstar Sulli, who was a member of five-member group f(x) before she decided to take a break, was found dead at her home.

music Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:44 IST
Agencies
Agencies
South Korean pop star and actress Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. (File photo)
South Korean pop star and actress Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. (File photo)
         

A former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was found dead on Monday, police said. The body of Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli, 25, was discovered at her home in Seongnam, south of the capital, Seoul, police said.

“Her manager visited her home after failing to reach her since their last call the night before,” police said in a statement. Sulli, 25, was grappling with severe depression, police said. They did not elaborate.

Sulli debuted with the five-member f(x) in 2009. It became one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea and helped fuel the global K-pop craze. Sulli left the group in 2015 an launched a career as a solo singer and actress.

She first shot to fame in 2005 aged 11 when she played Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong. Sulli made her debut as a member of f(x) alongside bandmates Victoria, Amber, Luna and Krystal in September 2009 with the single La Cha Ta.

The Busan-born star had phenomenal success during hwer stint with the girl band. Some of her biggest hit songs include Pinocchio (Danger), Electric Shock and Hot Summer.

Sulli’s last Instagram post came a day ago, when she shared a video of a gift from the bag range Stretch Angels. Most recently, she appeared on a television programme in which K-pop stars discussed their experiences with malevolent online comments.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

