Ayushmann Khurrana breaks Karwa Chauth fast on video call with wife Tahira Kashyap, she says ‘good job’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:07 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has not just cracked the success formula by delivering six consecutive hits but is also a doting husband to wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The two happened to be in different countries on Karwa Chauth but made sure they celebrated the festival together. Tahira posted a video of their facetime on Instagram.

Tahira posted the adorable video on Instagram with the caption, “Embarrassing you further @ayushmannk Our #karvachauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (p.s I am still popping some pills so couldn’t fast) But how adorable are you Mr A ! Love you so much #fastinghusbands thank you @shrutiv11 for capturing this moment!”

Tahira Kashyap in Dubai (left) and Ayushmann Khurrana posts pic from Varanasi (right).

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2019: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli fast together, Priyanka Chopra says ‘You guys are the cutest’. See pics

The video of their session shows how they looked at the moon and each other at the same time. Tahira can be seen asking him to look at her after looking at the moon. He asks her if he needs to use a sieve as per the tradition. She breaks in a laugh and says, “so sweet”. He then asks her if he could break his fast by sipping water from a water bottle, she tells him to go ahead and cheers him, “good job”.

Tahira even revealed how instead of her, Ayushmann fasts on the day as she is undergoing treatment and cannot skip her pills. While Ayushmann is currently shooting for his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Varanasi, Tahira is in Dubai.

Ayushmann is currently looking forward to the release of Bala, which shows him as a bald man. The film narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding and also stars Yami Gautam. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala has landed into a controversy over its stark similarities with another film on the same concept, Ujda Chaman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 11:57 IST