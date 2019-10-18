Karwa Chauth 2019: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli fast together, Priyanka Chopra says ‘You guys are the cutest’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:58 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their second Karwa Chauth after marriage and chose to fast together. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the two with the caption, “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all.”

Virat also shared a similar picture as they posed on their home’s terrace and wrote, “The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth.” His picture got nearly 3 million ‘likes’ on Instagram. While Virat is seen in a black kurta, Anushka wore a floral red sari with red bangles and vermillion on her forehead.

Their fans and friends couldn’t get enough of the two and showered their pictures with ‘likes’ and ‘comments.’ Anushka’s picture got close to 2 million likes within 8 hours on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot with Nick Jonas in December last year, also left a comment. She wrote, “U guys r the cutest!”

Singer Neeti Mohan, who also celebrated the festival for the first time with husband Nihar Pandya, commented, “You two. U guys r the cutest!” South actor Samantha Akkineni called them “The best.”

Anushka had earlier spoken about why she decided to get married at the age of 29. She told Filmfare in an interview, “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression.”

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It failed to impress the critics as well as at the box office.

