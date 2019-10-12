Here’s how Anushka Sharma reacted to Virat Kohli’s 7th double century. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:56 IST

Anushka Sharma is on cloud nine after her cricketer husband Virat Kohli hit his seventh double century. Virat now has the most number of double tons of any Indian player in test matches. Anushka reacted to his achievement by sharing a powerful on-field image of the cricketer on Instagram, along with several heart emojis.

Virat Kohli celebrates his double ton. (PTI)

Virat made his highest score — an unbeaten 254 against South Africa — and became the third cricketer after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Younis Khan of Pakistan to hit double tons against six different Test playing nations.

Anushka, who had earlier accompanied Virat on his New Zealand and Australia tours, is currently on home turf, where Virat is leading Team India against South Africa. She recently made an impressive appearance at the Elle Beauty Awards where she walked the red carpet in a white lace dress with a thigh-high slit.

Virat recently opened up about his first meeting with Anushka in an interview to American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger. He said, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. While Anushka played a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist, co-star Shah Rukh Khan played a dwarf and Katrina Kaif was seen as a Bollywood star in the film. Anushka is yet to announce her next film, and is currently working on her production ventures. She has announced her Netflix Original series, titled Mai. The series will revolve around a middle-aged woman who finds her ferocity in the underworld when she accidentally kills a notorious mafia leader. How she is pulled deeper into the criminal and political underworld with the growth of her gang will form the crux of the story.

