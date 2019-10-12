The Sky Is Pink box office collection day 1: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar film opens at estimated Rs 2.50 cr

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 08:58 IST

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, opened low at the box office despite positive response from critics. According to a report on Box Office India, the film collected approximately Rs 2.50 crore on the first day of release.

The low-key drama arrives nine days after the release of the action blockbuster War, which has broken numerous box office records. It delivered the highest opening for a Bollywood film with day one collections of Rs 51.6 crore and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark domestically. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer reportedly collected around Rs 6.50 cr on its second Friday.

Earlier, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times about The Sky is Pink, “It is an upmarket film, a human drama for limited audience. It will release only in big cities and metros and will possibly open at around Rs 3 - 4 crore. There is some buzz due to Priyanka and Farhan. The performance of the film will largely rely on word of mouth during the second half and the following weekend. Its not a 100 crore film. It should not be a benchmark for appreciation of a film.”

The Sky is Pink had received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it premiered, and has been praised by several Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the film. The Sky is Pink has become the first Hindi film to be promoted on the US TV show.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. It has been directed by Shonali Bose and stars Zaira Wasim as Aisha and Rohit Saraf as her onscreen brother.

