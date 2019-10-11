Priyanka Chopra has a cosy reunion with Nick Jonas after Sky is Pink promotional tour. See pic

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, at an event in Las Vegas. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Nick.

She wrote alongside it, “Vegas baby!!” and added a heart emoji and a smiley. Other pictures from the event show Nick and Priyanka together at a red carpet. Both husband and wife wore black to the event. Priyanka was seen in a shimmery black dress with a thigh-high slit, and Nick wore a black jacket and black pants.

Priyanka until recently was in India, where she was promoting her new film, The Sky is Pink, which released on October 11 to positive reviews, but poor box office forecasts. During the press tour for the film, Priyanka was asked about Nick on multiple occasions.

In an appearance on The View, Priyanka spoke about Nick’s diabetes. She said, “He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do, when to do it. He lives the biggest life possible. He’s not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports, he’s touring. He lives an incredible life. It’s so inspiring to see.”

Priyanka said that because the couple is apart for so long, Nick watched her film Mary Kom all by himself because he was missing her. She told The Times of India, “He watched Mary Kom by himself one day. I was travelling and he called me and said, ‘Babe, I am missing you, so I am watching your movie’. I thought that was really sweet.”

