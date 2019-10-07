Anushka Sharma scolding Ranveer Singh at Elle Awards will remind you of their Band Baaja Baaraat banter. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:04 IST

Actors Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have starred in three movies together and their fans have loved their pairing every time. So when the two reunited at a recent awards function in Mumbai, it was a humorous treat for everyone once again.

Anushka and Ranveer attended the Elle Beauty Awards on Saturday and a funny moment between the two was caught on camera. Ranveer was on stage in his top hat and black suit, his stylish walking cane in his hand. Unprovoked, he started talking about success and what it means to different people. He suddenly got off stage with the mic still in his hand and put it in front of Anushka’s face. “Let us ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success means to you?”

As he waited for her reply, she scolded him with a stern voice, “Ranveer you’re not the host!” Ranveer finally came back to reality and ran back to the stage while apologising profusely.

Ranveer won the Elle Icon Man of the Year while Anushka took home the Elle Impact trophy. Others winners of the night included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey and Manushi Chillar.

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Anushka and Ranveer have previously worked in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. They played two ambitious young wedding planners in Band Baaja Baaraat who fall in love. They were rumoured to be dating after working together in the film. Ranveer is now married to actor Deepika Padukone and Anushka is married cricketer Virat Kohli.

While Ranveer will soon be seen in ‘83 with Deepika, Anushka has still not announced her next project after the failure of her last film, Zero in December 2018. 83 is based on India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983 and Ranveer stars as the team’s former captain, Kapil Dev.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 10:03 IST