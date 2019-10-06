Ranveer Singh channels his inner Charlie Chaplin, Deepika Padukone asks ‘shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest?’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:50 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh never fails to entertain his fans with his quirky fashion sense and comic antics, and was no different at the Elle Beauty Awards on Saturday. The actor walked the red carpet in a black suit with a printed shirt, paired with a big black hat, black and white shoes and a walking stick.

As he channelled his inner Charlie Chaplin at the event, his wife Deepika Padukone had a field day trolling the actor on Instagram. Commenting on one of his pictures, Deepika wrote, “shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?”

Several of his fans also took digs at his look. A fan wrote, “Dada keeeeee.... kya baat hai.” Another called it his “Met Gala” look. A fan went on to warn him saying, “Someone day fashion police is going to arrest Ranvir.”

Ranveer Singh shows his funny side at Elle Beauty Awards.

Ranveer’s close up picture also got interesting reactions from his industry friends and fans. Shanoo Sharma wrote, “Suit boot mein aaya kanhaiyaaaaaaaa (Amrish ji’s voice just before the breakdance).” Commenting on his bare chested look, a fan commented, “Baal baal bach gaye.” Another wrote, “Yeh ladka haaye allah.”

Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, ’83 a few weeks ago. However, he posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet by using his walking stick as a cricket bat and acted as if sending the ball for a six. He even walked in a peculiar way like Charlie Chaplin and left the photographers in splits.

Also read: Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma stun in gown with thigh high slits, see all the red carpet action

While ‘83 stars Ranveer as veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. It is set to release in April next year. Ranveer has now begun work on Karan Johar’s next, titled Takht. He will play Dara Shikoh in the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 10:49 IST