e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan grooves to Naezy’s rap anthem, leaves Ranveer Singh impressed. See pics

Check out pictures from an event where Amitabh Bachchan danced to rapper Naezy’s tunes. An excited Naezy shared pictures on his Instagram, getting Ranveer Singh’s love.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Amitabh Bachchan and Naezy shared the stage at an event recently.
Amitabh Bachchan and Naezy shared the stage at an event recently.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan broke into a gig recently as rapper Naezy crooned his anthem for Banega Swasth India campaign on stage during an event. The anthem talked about cleaniness and hygiene.

Naezy got the opportunity to watch the Bollywood star groove to his tunes. Sharing pictures from the event, Naezy wrote on Instagram, “Full hard scene #banegaswasthindia #naezy @amitabhbachchan @bgbngmusic.” As expected, the post attracted much love. Actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Amitabh Bachchan Bole” and posted a crown emoji.

Ranveer featured in the lead role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which was inspired from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

 

Gully Boy is India’s official entry for Oscars this year. Reacting to the news, Ranveer had said, “Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets. It will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I’m very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas touches her mother’s feet or gives her air-kisses. Watch

When Gully Boy hit theatres in February this year, Amitabh was one of the many people impressed with the movie. He wrote notes of appreciation to Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma. “I observed you in Pink, I have lauded you in Gully Boy, the ease of your performance, in a complex role how wonderfully you have played it. So proud of you. Love and wishes ever,” Big B wrote to Vijay.

Talking about working with Ranveer on Gully Boy, Naezy had said, “He already knew about us. He had already heard our songs and he had a rough idea about hip-hop. Ranveer knew my style, so it became easy to get along with him.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:51 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News