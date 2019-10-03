Amitabh Bachchan grooves to Naezy’s rap anthem, leaves Ranveer Singh impressed. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:51 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan broke into a gig recently as rapper Naezy crooned his anthem for Banega Swasth India campaign on stage during an event. The anthem talked about cleaniness and hygiene.

Naezy got the opportunity to watch the Bollywood star groove to his tunes. Sharing pictures from the event, Naezy wrote on Instagram, “Full hard scene #banegaswasthindia #naezy @amitabhbachchan @bgbngmusic.” As expected, the post attracted much love. Actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Amitabh Bachchan Bole” and posted a crown emoji.

Ranveer featured in the lead role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which was inspired from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

Gully Boy is India’s official entry for Oscars this year. Reacting to the news, Ranveer had said, “Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets. It will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I’m very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas touches her mother’s feet or gives her air-kisses. Watch

When Gully Boy hit theatres in February this year, Amitabh was one of the many people impressed with the movie. He wrote notes of appreciation to Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma. “I observed you in Pink, I have lauded you in Gully Boy, the ease of your performance, in a complex role how wonderfully you have played it. So proud of you. Love and wishes ever,” Big B wrote to Vijay.

Talking about working with Ranveer on Gully Boy, Naezy had said, “He already knew about us. He had already heard our songs and he had a rough idea about hip-hop. Ranveer knew my style, so it became easy to get along with him.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:51 IST