Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop appreciating Gully Boy cast, writes a letter to film’s Moeen aka Vijay Varma

After Sidhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma is the latest star from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy to receive a letter of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead role, Gully Boy is a film inspired by street rappers in Mumbai.

Sharing the letter, Vijay tweeted, “That’s it! Thappa lag gaya:) I’m so honoured and touched by your kind gesture @SrBachchan sir. It took me some time to process this one. Always in awe and love #Gullyboy #Moeen.”

That’s it! Thappa lag gaya:) I’m so honoured and touched by your kind gesture @SrBachchan sir. It took me some time to process this one. Always in awe and love🙏🏻 #Gullyboy #Moeen pic.twitter.com/MIzBPFxy36 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) February 24, 2019

“I observed you in Pink, I have lauded you in Gully Boy, the ease of your performance, in a complex role how wonderfully you have played it. So proud of you. Love and wishes ever,” Big B wrote in his letter.

In the film, Vijay plays Moeen, a mechanic who moonlights as a car-jacker. “I have hung around Jackie Shroff a lot and he is a great guy to chat with. The large heartedness of Moeen comes from Bhidu (as Shroff is fondly called by fans), because he is so giving. He always looks after everyone. I used him as a reference point. The swag comes from my love for Mr Bachchan. I don’t think it was in my or even Zoya’s mind. It was probably a very subconscious love for him and the movies at large.’’

Vijay says he took “a lot of time” to figure out his character as there were nuances to Moeen, who oscillates between being a negative character and being someone trying to get by against all odds. “There were some qualities I could resonate with. He is a fun guy, who doesn’t carry the baggage of a tough life he might have definitely had. He has a lot of optimism, which even I do,” Vijay earlier said about his role in the film.

Written by Zoya and Reema Kagti, with dialogues by Vijay Maurya, the film traces the journey of a Mumbai rapper’s rise against all odds. Verma has worked in films like Chittagong, Pink and Monsoon Shootout.

