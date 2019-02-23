Amitabh Bachchan sends a note of appreciation to Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. See pics

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has been lauded for the performances of its lead cast -- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It has also been praised for the performances put up by the supporting cast such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin and Amruta Prakash. However, it’s Siddhant who has earned special praise from none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor, who plays rapper MC Sher in the film, received a special letter from the senior Bachchan along with a bouquet of flowers. Amitabh wrote in the letter in Hindi saying that for an actor, the most difficult job is to remain simple in front of the camera and that Siddhant was just that.

The young actor shared his picture holding the note while thanking the actor for his gesture. Siddhant wrote in Hindi that he had never imagined receiving such a gift and blessing from the actor. He added that he cannot express his happiness in words and it’s a very fortunate and a proud moment for him. He ended saying that he wishes to seek his blessings in personal by touching his feet some day.

As Siddhant’s happy picture said it all, co-star Ranveer commented on his post, “Arre baap re baap re baap.” Several other Bollywood celebrities also praised Siddhant by saying that he truly deserves it. Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments section, “Hard hard hard” while Shweta Bachchan posted a smiley on his post.

While Ranveer plays an aspiring rapper Murad, Siddhant plays his friend and mentor MC Sher in the film. In an interview to HT, Siddhant had revealed that it was Deepika Padukone who had given him the best compliment. He had said how she had reacted to him saying, “Oh! He is just a boy. He is so cute”.

