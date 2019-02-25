Priyanka Chopra sticks her tongue out at Nick Jonas as they attend Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas may not have walked the Oscars 2019 red carpet but they were dressed to impress as they reached the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Monday. Priyanka chose a dramatic black gown for the evening while Nick complemented her in a navy blue suit.

They couple shared a playful moment as they faced the cameras. Priyanka stuck her tongue out at her husband as Nick had a smile on his face.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Oscars after-party. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Vanity Fair party. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. ( REUTERS )

The couple made their debut as a couple at the Oscar red carpet, having seen each other for the first time at the same event two years ago. The two told to Vogue in an interview before their wedding that they had their first face-to-face meeting at 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Nick said he was at the bar when he saw Priyanka. “I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” Nick told the magazine. They had their first date at their Met Gala 2017 date when they both wore designer Ralph Lauren.

The actor made her Oscar debut wearing a white embellished gown by fashion designer Zuhair Murad as at the 88th Academy Awards. Priyanka was not only seen at the Oscars red carpet but also presented an award. In 2017, as Priyanka promoted Dwayne Johnson-starrer Baywatch, she made her second appearance on the Oscars red carpet wearing a Ralph & Russo gown. She was also seen at the after-party on both ocassions.

Priyanka has been promoting her new film, Isn’t It Romantic, co-starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 12:22 IST