Oscars 2019: A look at Priyanka Chopra’s stunning Academy Awards style in throwback pics

Priyanka Chopra’s gowns at the Oscars red carpet in 2016 and 2017 got everyone talking. Priyanka’s white embellished gown by fashion designer Zuhair Murad with sheer overlay was a perfect choice for the 88th Academy Awards, where the actor not only made her Oscars red carpet debut, but also presented an award. For her second appearance on the Oscars red carpet, in 2017, Priyanka experimented and wore something a little more daring than safe. Priyanka Chopra wowed Hollywood as she stepped onto the 89th Academy Awards red carpet wearing a strapless Ralph & Russo stunner. This unique gown featured a geometric pattern with metallic and glitter triangles.

But that’s not all. You might forget about Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars red carpet, when you see her glam after-party looks. Sure, we liked Priyanka’s opulent red carpet gowns, but we were even more impressed by her glitzy Oscar party looks. Priyanka Chopra’s fashion statements didn’t stop just because the awards shows were over. She wore a plunging black Michael Kors gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017. She also dazzled in a sultry Jenny Packham gown at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Scroll down to see every Priyanka Chopra gown that hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards and the Oscar after-parties in these throwback photos from 2016 and 2017. These photos show Priyanka serving up a heavy dose of glitz and glamour in every single one of her designer gowns:

Priyanka Chopra turned up on the 2016 Oscars red carpet looking gorgeous in a sweeping white lace gown by Zuhair Murad. That hair. That make-up. That train. She literally could not have looked better. Priyanka teamed her gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a pair diamond earrings worth a neat $3.2 million.

Then, at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Priyanka Chopra wore a head-turning Jenny Packham gown. Priyanka’s silver sequined gown almost showed off her chiseled abs, while covering up everything else. This dress was as red carpet as it gets. Dripping with intricate embellishments, Priyanka’s party dress featured soft cap sleeves and looked opulent yet elegant.

At the 2017 Oscars, Priyanka Chopra opted for a pearl white gown by Ralph & Russo. The sleek gown featured a structured corset and was hand-appliqued with metallic crystals. Priyanka completed her look with Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

After owning the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards, the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party gave Priyanka Chopra the opportunity to show off her flawless figure in another showstopping gown. Priyanka piled on the sparkle, when she opted for a sequined black gown by Michael Kors and she definitely looked sexy in her shimmering design.

Also watch:

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:02 IST