Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Queen kicks off Hollywood’s biggest night, Regina King wins first Oscar

The most unusual Oscars in recent memory are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. There is no clear favourite for the top Best Picture award this year, with Netflix’s Roma, the period black comedy The Favourite, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and race-related drama Green Book having picked up awards in the run-up. The 91st Academy Awards will also not have a host, a first in close to four decades.

Christian Bale and Rami Malek are the front-runners for the Best Actor award, while Regina King and Mahershala Ali are safer bets in their respective supporting categories, as is Alfonso Cuaron for the Best Director.

His black and white semi-autobiographical drama, Roma, is tied for the most nominations (10) along with The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The Academy this year faces the uphill task of taking control of rapidly dwindling ratings, but with no host and little chance of Marvel’s Black Panther pulling an upset win, it remains to be seen if the Oscars will succeed in bringing back some much needed relevance.

Stay tuned for all the updates from the 91st Academy Awards LIVE:

6:50 am IST Best Documentary Feature Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren presented the Best Documentary Feature to Free Solo, which profiles rock climber Alex Honnold, on his quest to perform a free solo climb of El Capitan in June 2017.





6:40 am IST Best Supporting Actress SNL alums Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler stood in for the missing host and presented the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actress. And the Oscar goes to Regina King, her first Oscar from her first nomination. King thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins. The actress thanked her mother, who was in the audience, and said she is an example of what happens when someone is supported and loved.





6:30 am IST Hostless Oscars kick off with Queen The 91st Academy Awards kicked off without a host for the first time in decades. Iconic band Queen kicked off the ceremony with vocalist Adam Lambert. The band’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five Oscars, including Best Picture.





6:10 am IST Check out our predictions in the six major categories Before the Academy Awards begin, here are our predictions for the six major categories - Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.



