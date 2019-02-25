Oscars 2019 red carpet: Emma Stone, Brie Larson make a stunning entry. See pics of best dressed stars
91st Academy Awards Red Carpet Fashion: All the biggest Hollywood stars have descended on the Oscars red carpet in their most impressive outfits. Check out pics of Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close and more.hollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2019 06:26 IST
The 91st Academy Awards have kicked off and several stunning actors, actresses and filmmakers have already descended on the Oscars red carpet. The awards night, presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will see some of the biggest Hollywood names shine in their most impressive outfits.
Stars like Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Saturday Night Live veterans Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee Yalitza Aparicio and many others have already made an early appearance at the red carpet.
Eighth Grade star and presenter Elsie Fisher scurried by reporters calling her name to the entrance of the Dolby Theatre. There were many who wanted to greet Marie Kondo as well. The lifestyle guru gracefully managed requests while The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg greeted Dumplin Star Danielle Macdonald. Other early arrivals included nominated songwriter Diane Warren, If Beale Street Could Talk composer Nicholas Brittell and Mary Poppins Returns maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Check out pictures from the red carpet:
Serena Williams
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Rami Malek
Rachel Weisz
Chadwick Boseman
Emma Stone
Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson
Jason Momoa
Melissa McCarthy
Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem
Marie Kondo
Sam Rockwell
Amy Adams
Emilia Clarke
Glenn Close
Yalitza Aparicio
Helen Mirren
Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
First Published: Feb 25, 2019 05:37 IST