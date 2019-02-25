Oscars 2019 red carpet: Emma Stone, Brie Larson make a stunning entry. See pics of best dressed stars

The 91st Academy Awards have kicked off and several stunning actors, actresses and filmmakers have already descended on the Oscars red carpet. The awards night, presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will see some of the biggest Hollywood names shine in their most impressive outfits.

Stars like Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Saturday Night Live veterans Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee Yalitza Aparicio and many others have already made an early appearance at the red carpet.

Eighth Grade star and presenter Elsie Fisher scurried by reporters calling her name to the entrance of the Dolby Theatre. There were many who wanted to greet Marie Kondo as well. The lifestyle guru gracefully managed requests while The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg greeted Dumplin Star Danielle Macdonald. Other early arrivals included nominated songwriter Diane Warren, If Beale Street Could Talk composer Nicholas Brittell and Mary Poppins Returns maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Check out pictures from the red carpet:

Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Rami Malek

Rami Malek arrives at the Oscars. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Emma Stone

Actor Emma Stone poses. ( REUTERS )

Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson. ( REUTERS )

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Melissa McCarthy

Best Actress nominee Melissa McCarthy. ( REUTERS )

Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem

Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb. ( REUTERS )

Amy Adams

Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams arrives with her husband Darren Le Gallo. ( REUTERS )

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Glenn Close

Actor Glenn Close poses. ( REUTERS )

Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza Aparicio at the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren at the red carpet. ( REUTERS )

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Maya Rudolph, from left, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP )

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 05:37 IST