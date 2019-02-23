Oscars 2019: Black Panther as winner of Best Picture, Lady Gaga as Best Actress, says poll

Ahead of Sunday’s 91st Academy Awards, HT ran an Oscars poll for its readers. We asked movie lovers to vote for their favourite films in the top six categories—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Following are the results from the polls:

Best Picture: Black Panther

This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' Black Panther. ( AP )

Black Panther emerged as the undisputed winner in the Best Picture category. Ryan Coogler’s hit superhero film received 47% votes and was followed by Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody with 14% votes. Following it closely was Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, the one film to win big in all the major awards preceding Oscars.

Black Panther is the first superhero movie to get nominated in the Best Picture category. If the film does end up bagging the big award, it will be a big feat for Marvel.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California. ( REUTERS )

Lady Gaga appears to have won over everyone’s hearts with her very first film. She got 38% votes for her performance as Ally in A Star Is Born. She was followed by Glenn Close for her performance in The Wife with 25%. Standing in third position was another first time actor, Yalitza Aparicio for Roma.

Gaga recently grabbed multiple Grammy wins for her song Shallow, from the film. She will also perform the hit song at the Oscars ceremony. However, after winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress, Gaga was unable to grab any other award for her work in the film.

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Rami Malek in a scene from Bohemian Rhapsody. ( AP )

Rami Malek is HT readers’ first choice in the Best Actor category. For his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, Rami got 37% votes. He was followed closely by Bradley Cooper for portraying Jackson Maine in his own directorial, A Star is Born. Cooper got 30% votes.

Rami is also the front runner at the Oscars. He has so far won the Golden Globe, SAG Awards, Baftas and others for his work in the film. While the film was panned by critics, the audience made it a multi-million dollar hit.

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron is nominated for Roma. ( AFP )

Roma director Alfonso Cuaron also appears to be the choice of HT readers. He received 46% votes for his black-and-white, semi-autobiographical film. He was followed by Adam McKay for Vice with 15% votes and by Yorgos Lanthimos for period drama The Favourite with 14% votes.

Roma is the first Netlfix movie to get nominated in the Best Picture category as well. It is considered one of Cuaron’s best works, which also includes films like Gravity and Children of Men.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Emma Stone

Emma Stone arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Emma Stone has again emerged at HT’s favourite to win the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in The Favourite. She received 40% votes and was followed by Amy Adams for Vice with 21% votes. Stone’s co-star from the film, Rachel Weisz took the third position with 19% votes.

In The Favorite, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play royal cousins who are scheming rivals, in a witty costume drama from director Yorgos Lanthimos. It releases in India on March 1.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali

Actor Mahershala Ali attends the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills. ( REUTERS )

Mahershala Ali emerged as the favourite in Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Green Book. He got 40% votes and was followed by Sam Elliot with 28% votes for his work in A Star Is Born.

Mahershala also won the Best Supporting Actor award in 2017 for his work in Moonlight. In Green Book, he plays gifted pianist Don Shirley and just might become the second black actor after Denzel Washington to win more than one Oscar for acting.

Who will ultimately? We will know on Sunday (Monday morning in India), when the ceremony airs.

