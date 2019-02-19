Oscars 2019: Who should win at the Academy Awards this year? Vote for your favourites

The 91st Academy Awards are less than a week away and there is still little clarity as to which film is the audience’s favourite. As many as eight films have been nominated in the Best Picture category this year and it included two unprecedented nominations.

Marvel’s Black Panther is the first movie of the superhero genre to get nominated for Best Picture, meanwhile, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma is the first Netflix movie to get nominated. While Black Panther is the top-grossing film in the category, it was also equally loved by the critics.

Meanwhile, Queen star Freddie Mercury’s biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was heavily panned by critics but received a lot of love from the audience. It went on to become the most successful musical biopic even as the film’s director Bryan Singer faces accusations of sexual harassment.

So who is really surging ahead in the race to the Oscars? Help us figure out by taking this poll:

The Oscar winners will be announced on Sunday, February 24.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:34 IST