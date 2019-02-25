Oscars 2019: Here’s a complete list of winners, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Black Panther
Oscars 2019: From Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Here’s who is leading the race at the 91st Academy Awards.hollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2019 08:16 IST
In one of the most closely contested Oscars races in recent memory, there is no clear front-runner for the Best Picture Award, with Netflix’s Roma, the race-related drama Green Book, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and period black comedy The Favourite all vying for the top honour.
Here is a complete list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk-WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book-WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Directing
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters
Original Screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico-WINNER
Shoplifters, Japan
Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-WINNER
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Cinematography
Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón-WINNERA Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo-WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Production Design
Black Panther-WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody-WINNERFirst Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther-WINNER
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody-WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody-WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice-WINNER
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
