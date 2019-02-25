 Oscars 2019: Here’s a complete list of winners, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Black Panther
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 25, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Oscars 2019: Here’s a complete list of winners, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Black Panther

Oscars 2019: From Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Here’s who is leading the race at the 91st Academy Awards.

hollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2019 08:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
2019 Oscars nominations,Oscars nominees,2019 Academy Award Winners
91st Academy Awards: Alfonso Cuaron accepts the Foreign Language Film award for Roma. (REUTERS)

In one of the most closely contested Oscars races in recent memory, there is no clear front-runner for the Best Picture Award, with Netflix’s Roma, the race-related drama Green Book, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and period black comedy The Favourite all vying for the top honour.

Watch | IMDB Oscar coverage: How Roma Director Alfonso Cuarón Changed Diego Luna’s Life

Catch all the LIVE updates from the 91st Academy Awards here.

Here is a complete list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards.

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk-WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book-WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico-WINNER
Shoplifters, Japan

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-WINNER

Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Documentary Short

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón-WINNERA Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo-WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Production Design

Black Panther-WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody-WINNERFirst Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther-WINNER
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody-WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody-WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Live Action Short

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice-WINNER

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 08:09 IST

tags

more from hollywood