e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Kapil Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas touches her mother’s feet or gives her air-kisses. Watch

Kapil Sharma invited Priyanka Chopra on the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch what the two talked about when they met after a long time.

tv Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra brought her mother along to The Kapil Sharma Show.
Priyanka Chopra brought her mother along to The Kapil Sharma Show.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra met comedian Kapil Sharma after a long time on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The two had a hilarious conversation about their weddings, their partners, life after marriage, and even mother-in-law.

Priyanka, who was on the show to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, was asked about her husband and singer Nick Jonas. “Accha Nick jo hain woh aapki mummy ko aise milte hain jaise India mein milte hain damaad? Aise paer chooke? Ya hawa mein air kiss karke? (How does Nick greet your mother? Does he touch her feet like sons-in-law do it in India or do they exchange air kisses),” Kapil asks her. Priyanka says, “Dono ke beech mein. Bechara hug karta hai (Neither. He gives her a hug).”

Kapil cracked more jokes about who gets more importance between his mother and his wife, and how he should have attended Priyanka’s wedding as her sister so he too would have got a diamond ring as gift from Nick. Watch the full clip here:

 

In the same clip, Priyanka also asks Kapil to choose between Rs 2 crore and a vacation with six hot women. Kapil chooses the money as he could ‘arrange the same holiday package in Rs 60,000’ instead. The audience bursts out laughing at his quick wit.

Also read: War box office day 1 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff deliver biggest Hindi opener of all time at Rs 51.6 cr

The episode will be aired this weekend, ahead of the October 11 release of The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is the love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents, Aditi and Niren. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and died in 2015.

It has been a long wait for Priyanka’s fans as The Sky is Pink is her first Hindi film since 2016 after she made a mark for herself in Hollywood with TV show Quantico, and films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 13:32 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News