Kapil Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas touches her mother’s feet or gives her air-kisses. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:32 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra met comedian Kapil Sharma after a long time on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The two had a hilarious conversation about their weddings, their partners, life after marriage, and even mother-in-law.

Priyanka, who was on the show to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, was asked about her husband and singer Nick Jonas. “Accha Nick jo hain woh aapki mummy ko aise milte hain jaise India mein milte hain damaad? Aise paer chooke? Ya hawa mein air kiss karke? (How does Nick greet your mother? Does he touch her feet like sons-in-law do it in India or do they exchange air kisses),” Kapil asks her. Priyanka says, “Dono ke beech mein. Bechara hug karta hai (Neither. He gives her a hug).”

Kapil cracked more jokes about who gets more importance between his mother and his wife, and how he should have attended Priyanka’s wedding as her sister so he too would have got a diamond ring as gift from Nick. Watch the full clip here:

In the same clip, Priyanka also asks Kapil to choose between Rs 2 crore and a vacation with six hot women. Kapil chooses the money as he could ‘arrange the same holiday package in Rs 60,000’ instead. The audience bursts out laughing at his quick wit.

Also read: War box office day 1 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff deliver biggest Hindi opener of all time at Rs 51.6 cr

The episode will be aired this weekend, ahead of the October 11 release of The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is the love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents, Aditi and Niren. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and died in 2015.

It has been a long wait for Priyanka’s fans as The Sky is Pink is her first Hindi film since 2016 after she made a mark for herself in Hollywood with TV show Quantico, and films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 13:32 IST